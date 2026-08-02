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Cats: The Jellicle Ball to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording This Winter

The full Broadway cast will record the album for Atlantic Records, with release date and pre-order details coming soon

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Aug 1, 2026
Ken Ard in "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball will release its Original Broadway Cast Recording this winter on Atlantic Records, featuring the full Broadway cast
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alana da Fonseca will produce the cast album, with release date and pre-order details to be announced
  • The three-time Tony-winning Broadway revival closes at the Broadhurst Theatre on August 8

The cat's out of the bag! Cats: The Jellicle Ball will release a cast album this winter on Atlantic Records. "Tempress" Chasity Moore (Grizabella) announced the news from the stage of the Broadhurst Theatre following the evening performance on August 1, as the historic revival enters its final week on Broadway.

The album will be recorded by the full Broadway company of Cats: The Jellicle Ball and produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alana da Fonseca. Dates and pre-order information for "Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording)" will be announced soon.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball features music by Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot. The Broadway production received nine 2026 Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical for Zhailon Levington and Bill Rauch, Best Choreography for Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons and Best Costume Design of a Musical for Qween Jean.

The Broadway cast includes 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner André De ShieldsKen ArdKya AzeenBryson BattleJonathan BurkeBaby Byrne, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Elisa Galindez, Sydney James HarcourtDava HuescaDudney Joseph Jr.Junior LaBeijaLeiomyRobert "Silk" Mason, Ernest Mingo, “Tempress” Chasity Moore, Primo Thee BallerinoXavier ReyesNora SchellBebe Nicole SimpsonEmma Sofia, Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Garnet WilliamsTeddy Wilson Jr., Darius Wright and Donté Nadir Wilder.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball will end its Broadway run on August 8.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

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