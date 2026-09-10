Suits Star Gina Torres Joins Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club

Suits star Gina Torres joins the Broadway cast of Buena Vista Social Club as Omara Portuondo from October 13 through November 29 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Torres will step into the role during Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon’s planned leave of absence. As previously announced, Belcon is slated to play Claudia in New York City Center's Gala Presentation of In the Heights.

“I am over the moon about joining the cast of Buena Vista Social Club and stepping into the shoes of the legendary Omara Portuondo,” Torres said in a statement. “I fell in love with the show and everyone in it when I first saw it. Being first generation Cuban/American, it resonated on so many levels. I grew up listening to these songs. They’re the heartbeat of everything that feels like home and connects me to my family and my culture. I trust that my parents, who have both passed, will have their hands on me, when I step onto that stage.”

Torres made her Broadway debut in Face Value and previously appeared on Broadway in The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public. Off-Broadway, she recently appeared in Pen Pals alongside Carmen Cusack. She is best known for portraying Jessica Pearson on Suits and its spin-off series, Pearson, which she created, produced and starred in. Her additional screen credits including Alias, Firefly and 911: Lone Star.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Belcon as Omara, Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee, Chris Myers as Juan de Marcos and José “Candelita” Iglesias as The Narrator.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

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