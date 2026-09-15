From Owning Manhattan to SIX: The Musical, Chloe Tucker Caine Claims Her Broadway Throne

Chloe Tucker Caine has taken an unconventional route to the SIX: The Musical throne. The Los Angeles native toured as Sophie in Mamma Mia!, left performing behind to sell New York City real estate, landed on the reality series Owning Manhattan and turned property listings into musical numbers. Now, she's back where she always wanted to be, making her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn in SIX. Caine spoke with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about manifesting her Broadway moment, finding her inner queen and why she has no plans to choose between Broadway and real estate.

Broadway was Caine's first dream. “From four years old, my mom stuck me in a theater camp and I really never stopped,” she says. “It was always Broadway or bust for me.” After touring in Mamma Mia!, she moved to New York and started auditioning, eventually taking time away from performing and falling into real estate. She had a moment of believing that her theater career should be left in the past. The universe, apparently, had other plans. Two former collaborators in the same week encouraged her to start performing again. “It was really the universe being like, ‘What are you doing? You are a performer and if it's not coming to you, make something,’” she says. The result was Chloe in Manhattan, a musical series about her journey from Broadway hopeful to real estate through some of her favorite songs.

After season two of Owning Manhattan, SIX came calling. By then, Caine had already been rehearsing for her Broadway debut—at least, in her head. “I would walk down the theater district and pretend that I was about to walk into my Broadway stage door,” she says. “So when I got the call, I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm ready.’”

Caine was determined to enjoy the ride. “I just really wanted to find the calm,” she says. Hot Pilates helped her get grounded before entering a month-long SIX bootcamp of singing, dancing and mastering microphones and in-ear monitors. “You really go into pop star training,” she says. “You're holding a mic. It's six of us. There's these tight formations. You feel like you're in a girl group. It's so fun.”

Caine didn't originally audition for Anne Boleyn. A longtime SIX fan, she initially chose another queen for one very compelling reason. “Well, obviously I want to be the pink one. Pink is my favorite color,” she recalls. Casting had other ideas and asked her to read for Boleyn a.k.a. the green one. “Once I booked the role and I read the script, I was like, ‘Yep, this makes so much sense.’ I'm absolutely a Boleyn. She's just so fun and says exactly what's on her mind. She's just a little firecracker. I love playing her every night.”

Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn and the cast of "SIX: The Musical" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The resemblance doesn't end there. “I have no filter,” Caine says. “Like Anne Boleyn, I just say exactly what's always on my mind.” And where would the real estate expert put Boleyn if the Tudor queen were apartment hunting in Manhattan? “She's probably living in the West Village,” she says. “I think she probably was like, ‘Where's all the rich guys?’”

Joining SIX came with another surprise. Caine would perform alongside original West End queens Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson, whose voices she'd known for years as a fan of the show's album. “When I found out I got the role, I was excited, but then they said, ‘Also, you're going to be doing it with the two OG queens, Natalie and Aimie,’ and I collapsed to the floor,” she says. “Every single night I get a little bit choked up. I just can't believe my luck.”

Broadway may have finally arrived, but Caine isn't handing over the keys to her real estate career. “I think I can continue to do both and I'm going to do both,” she says. Real estate gives her something outside of performing that's “fully mine, that's in my control, that no casting director can say you can do this or you can't.”

Her biggest motivation is her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who already knows exactly what mom does at night. “Every night she goes, ‘Oh, are you going to do Broadway now?’” Caine says. “She came to see it the other night and she loved it and she gets very excited to tell everyone mama's on Broadway.”

Motherhood has also changed Caine's definition of success. “I want her to see someone that didn't give up on her dreams,” she says. “I want her to see someone who feels successful and confident. Mama's not going to just be a real estate agent or just a Broadway star. Mama's going to do everything and do everything well. I hope she's proud of me.”

With SIX set to close on Broadway in January, Caine is savoring her chance to be part of a show she loved long before she joined it. “To be a part of the ‘herstory’ in that way is really meaningful and I just want to do a great job,” she says. “I'm just thrilled to be there and I really hope people come back to see it before we go.”

Watch below!

​​

Get tickets to SIX: The Musical!