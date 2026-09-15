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Bo, Mary! See Bowen Yang Make His Broadway Debut in Oh, Mary!

The SNL alum slips into Mary Todd Lincoln’s hoop skirt at the Lyceum Theatre

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 15, 2026
Bowen Yang as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

What to Know

  • Bowen Yang makes his Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!
  • The SNL alum stars at the Lyceum Theatre through December 6
  • New production photos feature Yang alongside Phillip James Brannon, Bianca Leigh, Barrett Foa and Tony Macht

Ooo, look over there! Saturday Night Live alum Bowen Yang makes his Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on September 15. The Las Culturistas podcaster will be joined onstage by Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Barrett Foa as Mary’s Teacher and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband's Assistant. New production photos show Yang and the  company in their Civil War era. Check out the photos below, and head over to the Lyceum to see Yang have a great day through December 6.

Bowen Yang as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Bowen Yang as Mary Todd Lincoln and Barrett Foa as Mary's Teacher in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Bianca Leigh as Louise and Bowen Yang as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Phillip James Brannon as Mary's Husband and Bowen Yang as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant and Phillip James Brannon as Mary's Husband in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

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Oh, Mary!

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