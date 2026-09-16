Stars Get Spooked at Paranormal Activity's Broadway Gala Night: See Photos

Broadway’s hottest fright fest, Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway, held a spirited gala night celebration on September 15. Written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, the supernatural thriller inspired by the hit horror franchise haunts Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, starring Travis A. Knight, Cher Álvarez, Shannon Cochran and Eva Kaminsky. The brave souls who dared to join them on the red carpet included Broadway staple Andrew Durand, Tony Award winners Matt Doyle and John Gallagher Jr. and Wicked alums Mary Kate Morrissey and Ginna Claire Mason. Check out the photo highlights and full gallery below if you’re dying for more Paranormal Activity.
Get tickets to Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway!