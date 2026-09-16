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Stars Get Spooked at Paranormal Activity's Broadway Gala Night: See Photos

Broadway stars came out for a spirited celebration of the hit horror franchise's new stage show

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 16, 2026
Eva Kaminsky, Travis A. Knight, Cher Álvarez and Shannon Cochran
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway celebrated its gala night on September 15
  • Travis A. Knight and Cher Álvarez star in the supernatural thriller at the August Wilson Theatre
  • Matt Doyle, John Gallagher Jr., Andrew Durand and more Broadway stars walked the red carpet

Broadway’s hottest fright fest, Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway, held a spirited gala night celebration on September 15. Written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, the supernatural thriller inspired by the hit horror franchise haunts Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, starring Travis A. Knight, Cher Álvarez, Shannon Cochran and Eva Kaminsky. The brave souls who dared to join them on the red carpet included Broadway staple Andrew Durand, Tony Award winners Matt Doyle and John Gallagher Jr. and Wicked alums Mary Kate Morrissey and Ginna Claire Mason. Check out the photo highlights and full gallery below if you’re dying for more Paranormal Activity.

Travis A. Knight and Cher Álvarez find joy amid the horrors at the Paranormal Activity gala night celebration. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Between rehearsals for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Andrew Durand attends another curious case: Paranormal Activity’s Broadway gala night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Matt Doyle and his guest are not getting scary today—but Paranormal Activity’s Broadway gala is. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Spring Awakening Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. smiles before he screams at the Paranormal Activity Broadway gala. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Paranormal Activity director Felix Barrett and writer Levi Holloway say "Boo!" at the Broadway show's gala celebration. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
 
View the Full Gallery Here


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