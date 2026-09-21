Daniel J. Watts Joins August Wilson’s Seven Guitars Off-Broadway

Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts joins the off-Broadway cast of August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Watts replaces Jason Dirden as Canewell. Dirden departs the production due to a TV opportunity. The play begins performances at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on November 5, with opening night set for November 23.

Watts is a Tony nominee for his performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. His additional Broadway credits include Hamilton, After Midnight, Motown The Musical, Ghost The Musical, Memphis, In the Heights, The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple. His screen credits include The Penguin, The Chi, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Broad City.

Watts joins previously announced cast members Chanté Adams, Russell Hornsby, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Potts, Roslyn Ruff and John Douglas Thompson.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson’s haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred.

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