Diego Rodriguez, James Olivas, Bella Brown and More Join Rachel Zegler in Broadway’s Evita

Additional casting has been announced for Evita on Broadway. Director Jamie Lloyd's new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's work will begin performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 27, 2027 and officially open on March 25, 2027. The full creative team for Evita and final casting for the role of The Child will be announced at a later date.

Joining previously announced star Rachel Zegler are Olivier Award nominee Diego Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Bella Brown as The Mistress and alternate Eva Perón and Ángel Lozada as Agustín Magaldi.

Rodriguez earned an Olivier nomination for his performance in Evita in the West End. He made his Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard. Olivas reprises his role as Juan Perón, making his Broadway debut. His screen credits include All’s Fair, American Horror Stories, Encore!, August and Bad Kids of Crestview Academy. Brown, who played The Mistress in Evita’s West End run, returns to the show, making her Broadway debut. Her additional West End credits include Into The Woods, Hadestown and Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Lozada previously appeared on Broadway in Bad Cinderella and off-Broadway in Oratorio for Living Things, winning a Lucille Lortel Award as a part of the ensemble. Lozada’s television credits include FBI: Most Wanted and Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

The ensemble will feature Giuseppe Bausilio, Mely Berdion, Brandon Borkowsky, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Grace Conrad, Christian Jesús Galvis, Tommy Gedrich, Sydney Jones, Natasha Leaver, Maggie Likcani, Mireia Mambo, Sebastian Martinez, Justice Moore, Pepe Muñoz, Julio Rey, Ken San Jose, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Damani Van Rensalier and J'Kobe Wallace. Alexis Hasbrouck, AK Naderer, Regine Sophia, Francisco Thurston, Bryce Valle and Michael Bryan Wang will serve as production swings.

Fueled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul. Evita features an iconic score including “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

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