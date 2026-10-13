Welcome to the Club! Gina Torres Returns to Broadway in Buena Vista Social Club Tonight

Suits star Gina Torres returns to Broadway in Buena Vista Social Club as Omara Portuondo on October 13. She will perform at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for a limited engagement through November 29 during Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon’s leave of absence.

Torres made her Broadway debut in Face Value and previously appeared on Broadway in The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public. Off-Broadway, she recently appeared in Pen Pals alongside Carmen Cusack. She is best known for portraying Jessica Pearson on Suits and its spin-off series, Pearson, which she created, produced and starred in. Her additional screen credits include Alias, Firefly and 911: Lone Star.

The current cast of Buena Vista Social Club includes Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee, Chris Myers as Juan de Marcos and José "Candelita" Iglesias as the Narrator.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

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