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Blue Man Group Makes Broadway Debut with A New Holiday Surprise

The New York theatrical institution returns for a seven-week holiday engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

News
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 23, 2026
Blue Man Group
(Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

What to Know

  • Blue Man Group returns to New York for its first-ever Broadway engagement
  • A New Holiday Surprise begins performances November 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  • The seven-week holiday run continues through January 3, 2027

Blue Man Group will make its Broadway debut this holiday season with Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise, its first-ever touring holiday production. The all-new festive show will play a limited engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from November 12, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Opening night is set for November 17.

What began downtown in 1991 grew into a wildly popular New York staple seen by more than 50 million people worldwide. The original off-Broadway show ran for 33 years at the Astor Place Theatre, closing in February 2025.

“This production marks two exciting milestones: Blue Man Group’s first-ever holiday production as well as its Broadway debut,” said Marie-Josée Adam, President and CEO of Blue Man Group, in a statement. “This is exactly how we envisioned the iconic trio would re-enter the New York marketplace: with a brand-new show packed with holiday fun, unexpected surprises, and a few twists that only Blue Man could pull off. We can’t wait to welcome a whole new generation of families into the Blue Man world for an unforgettable and wonderfully unpredictable holiday experience.”

A New Holiday Surprise will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group’s custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity and human connection. This all new Blue Man experience offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together and proves that holiday traditions don’t always have to go according to plan.

Related Shows

Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise

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