Odds and Ends: Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal and More Original Rent Stars to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Concert

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

15,768,000 Minutes

No day but today and no cast but this one. Twelve original cast members will reunite for the previously announced Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert on October 26 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre: Tony winner Idina Menzel, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Fredi Walker, Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Shelley Dickinson, David Driver, Darius de Haas and Rodney Hicks. Among the Rent alumni set to join them are Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher, Merle Dandridge, Trey Ellett, Jordan Fisher, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jose Llana, John Eric Parker, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes and Tony winner Aaron Tveit. Michael Greif returns to direct the one-night-only concert performance of the full show, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. More than 50 Rent all-stars and special guests will take the stage to commemorate Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical sensation. It’s a great day to be a Rent-head.

Shoshana Bean (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Sho-ho-ho

Shoshana Bean is heading uptown for the holidays. The Tony and Grammy winner will make her solo concert debut at the Beacon Theatre on December 14, capping her Only Smoke tour with an evening of holiday favorites and songs from her latest album. The one-night-only show follows Bean’s five sold-out holiday concerts at the Apollo Theater and arrives during a banner year for the Broadway favorite, who won her first Tony for The Lost Boys. “It’s long been a dream of mine to play this legendary venue,” Bean said in a statement. Consider this one very merry Bean season.

Will Burton (Photo: c/o Aperture Public Relations)

Practically Perfect Casting

Kara Lindsay has some supercalifragilistic company. As previously announced, the Newsies star will lead Paper Mill Playhouse’s Mary Poppins as the beloved nanny. She will be joined by Will Burton as Bert, Will Blum as George Banks, Ashley Blanchet as Winifred Banks, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill and Alvin Crawford as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman. Burton’s Broadway credits include Beetlejuice and Hello, Dolly! Blum also appeared on Broadway in Beetlejuice, as well as The Book of Mormon. Blanchet made her Broadway debut in Memphis and appeared most recently in Waitress. Friel appeared on Broadway in Leap of Faith. Crawford was last seen on Broadway in The Lion King. Mark S. Hoebee directs, with choreography by Denis Jones. The Disney and Cameron Mackintosh musical begins performances November 18, opens November 22 and runs through January 3 in Millburn, New Jersey. Grab your carpetbag! This casting is poppin’ off.

Myra DuBois as Ruth in "Titanique" (Photo: Mark Senior)

Near, Far, Wherever You Tour

Titanique is sailing out of London and heading straight across the U.K. The Olivier-winning musical comedy will end its West End run at the Criterion Theatre on January 3, 2027, before launching its first U.K. tour at Theatre Royal Newcastle on September 17. Myra DuBois, currently playing Ruth in London through November 8, will reclaim her first-class cabin for the tour. Before the West End ship goes down, etiquette expert William Hanson returns as Ruth from November 10 through closing night. Titanique, which mashes up Titanic with the music of Céline Dion, began its West End voyage in January 2025 and subsequently snagged two Olivier Awards. This ship’s heart, and tour bus, will go on.

Kenny Leon (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Learn From Leon

Tony-winning director Kenny Leon is calling the shots beyond Broadway. Leon’s new book, Direction: Making the Most of the Performance of Your Life, will be released December 1, offering 21 lessons on living with purpose, courage and authenticity, with a foreword by two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. Leon draws on his journey from rural Florida to Broadway, as well as collaborations and encounters with Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington and more. Part practical guide, part personal reflection, Direction turns lessons from the rehearsal room into lessons for life. After a career spent directing stars, Leon is handing readers the notes.