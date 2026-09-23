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Livin’ It Up! See Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman and More in New Hadestown Production Photos

Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kayko and Ben Davis also join the mythic new company at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Sep 23, 2026
Norbert Leo Butz and the cast of "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman, Ben Davis, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Kayko lead the new cast of Broadway’s Hadestown
  • Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz and Khori Michelle Petinaud join the Tony-winning musical as the Fates
  • New production photos capture the cast on stage at the Walter Kerr Theatre

Broadway’s Hadestown recently welcomed a mythic cast of principal performers to the Walter Kerr Theatre, with two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Iman as Persephone, Tony honoree Ben Davis as Hades, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice and Kayko as Orpheus. There's also a new trio of Fates raising hell: Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz and Khori Michelle Petinaud. New production photos capture the cast “Livin’ It Up” on stage. Scroll for some epic hot shots and check out the full gallery below!

Amber Iman as Persephone in Hadestown (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice and Kayko as Orpheus in Hadestown (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz and Khori Michelle Petinaud as the Fates and Ben Davis as Hades in Hadestown (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Kayko as Orpheus and the cast of Hadestown (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice in Hadestown (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

View the Full Gallery Here

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