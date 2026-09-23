Livin’ It Up! See Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman and More in New Hadestown Production Photos

Broadway’s Hadestown recently welcomed a mythic cast of principal performers to the Walter Kerr Theatre, with two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Iman as Persephone, Tony honoree Ben Davis as Hades, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice and Kayko as Orpheus. There's also a new trio of Fates raising hell: Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz and Khori Michelle Petinaud. New production photos capture the cast “Livin’ It Up” on stage. Scroll for some epic hot shots and check out the full gallery below!