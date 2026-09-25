The Clock Strikes Midnight! See Todrick Hall and Cast in First-Look Production Photos

The clock has officially struck Midnight! Performances of Todrick Hall’s new off-Broadway musical begin tonight, September 25, at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The production was originally scheduled to begin previews on September 17, but the start date was pushed due to permitting delays. A gala performance will be held on September 27, with opening night set for October 15.

Written, directed, choreographed and starring Hall, the cast of Midnight also features Jeremy Beloate, Charlotte Odusanya, Kennedy Caughell, Kolbi Jordan, Bella Coppola, Sidney DuPont, Jimmy Brewer, Dwayne Clark, Ciarán McCarthy, Ayana George and Autumn Hurlbert. Get a first look at Hall and the company in action in the photos and full gallery below!

Todrick Hall as Rail and the cast of Midnight (Photo: Valerie Terranova)

Todrick Hall as Rail and Charlotte Odusanya as Lily Rose in Midnight (Photo: Valerie Terranova)

The cast of Midnight (Photo: Valerie Terranova)

The cast of Midnight (Photo: Valerie Terranova)

Ciarán McCarthy as Sylvester and Todrick Hall as Rail in Midnight (Photo: Valerie Terranova)



Get tickets to Midnight!