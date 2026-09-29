Odds and Ends: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Kelli Finglass Joins Reece Weaver in Chicago for One Night

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Nonstop From Dallas to Chicago

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass joins the cast of Chicago for one night only on October 3, performing the show’s opening monologue. Finglass is known for CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and Netflix's Emmy-nominated docuseries America’s Sweethearts, which featured current Chicago star Reece Weaver. Finglass has led the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for 35 years and is an Emmy Award honoree, receiving the Sports Governor’s Award from the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her contributions to sports television, the Texas sports community and public service. A former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader herself, Finglass became director at 27 years old and has led the DCC through hundreds of television and stage productions. She cheers on DCC breakout star Weaver, who is extending her run as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival through November 1.

Jessica Vosk (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

More Life!

Jessica Vosk, Michael Luwoye, Charlie Thurston, Aleyse Shannon, Scarlett London Diviney and Lily Gilliam will join previously announced star Tony winner Adrienne Warren in Lynn Nottage and John Legend’s new musical Imitation of Life. The show premieres this fall at off-Broadway's The Shed, directed by Whitney White. The production has also set its creative team, with scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, choreography by Baye and Asa, music supervision by Brandon Michael Nase, music direction by Ben Covello and orchestrations by Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen. Imitation of Life begins performances on November 21, opens December 3 and will run through January 3, 2027.

Brandon Victor Dixon and Audra McDonald in "Shuffle Along" (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Shuffling to PBS

The starry, sold-out 10th anniversary reunion concert production of Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed will be broadcast on television and available to stream in 2027. The PBS’ Great Performances air date and streaming release air dates will be announced later. Directed by George C. Wolfe, the concerts reunite the 2016 Broadway production's stars: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Adrienne Warren, Brandon Victor Dixon and more. Norm Lewis will step in for Joshua Henry. Just as “love will find a way,” so will anyone who missed out on tickets!

Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad and the ensemble of "The Book of Mormon" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Hello, Nine!

Congratulations to The Book of Mormon, which recently became the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history. With 5,759 performances under its belt, it says goodbye to number 10 and hello to number nine. The show is also welcoming back original Broadway cast members Nikki M. James in her Tony-winning role of Nabulungi and Rory O’Malley in his Tony-nominated role of Elder McKinley. The two make their Broadway return—set out on their mission, if you will—on October 27. Head to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre to celebrate the O.G. stars and new record this fall!

Carrie Coon in "The Gilded Age" (Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

A Gilded Christmas

If you're already over the pumpkin spice and dreaming of sugar plums, consider that HBO’s The Gilded Age is ushering in the holiday season with Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album. The collection will feature 13 holiday classics and two original songs written by Grammy winner Desmond Child, who also produces the album. The Gilded Age, of course, is packed with Broadway stars. Here's who will appear on the album: Ben Ahlers, Christine Baranski, Laura Benanti, Denée Benton, Carrie Coon, Jordan Donica, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Donna Murphy, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Morgan Spector, Taylor Trensch and Adrienne Warren. Arriving on the heels of The Gilded Age season four, the album will be released on November 6.

P.S.

The official trailer has dropped for Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson in the true story about the Chariots of Fire actor battling AIDS while taking on the role of Hamlet at the National Theatre in 1989.