The Broadway Show: Get to Know Slam Frank, Meet The Rocky Horror Show’s New Cast & More

This week on The Broadway Show, we're spotlighting new cast members, a buzzy new off-Broadway production and an exciting national tour. Plus, celebrate musical favorites Wicked, Schmigadoon! and Just In Time. Here's everything that's in store:

The Rocky Horror Show's newest creatures—Jake Shears, Kevin McHale, Valentina, George Salazar and Jimin Moon—meet the press over at the Frankenstein Place.

Wicked's resident witches, Keri René Fuller (Elphaba) and Emma Flynn (Glinda) sit down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks to the cast and creatives behind Slam Frank, the provocative off-Broadway musical opening October 4 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens chats with Buena Vista Social Club's Tony Award-winning choreographers, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, about what it means to bring the show to audiences across the country on tour.

Enjoy an exclusive performance of "Suddenly" from Schmigadoon! , featuring Isabelle McCalla and Ivan Hernandez.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook catches up with the house management team at Just In Time's Circle in the Square Theatre to learn how they make magic happen in the intimate space.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 30 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.