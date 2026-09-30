 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Broadway Show: Get to Know Slam Frank, Meet The Rocky Horror Show’s New Cast & More

Plus, catch up with Wicked’s witches, go behind the scenes of Just In Time and hear from Buena Vista Social Club’s choreographers

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Sep 30, 2026
Slam Frank creators Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

What to Know

  • Meet the new cast of Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show
  • Go inside the buzzy new off-Broadway musical Slam Frank
  • Hear from Buena Vista Social Club choreographers Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck about taking the musical on tour

This week on The Broadway Show, we're spotlighting new cast members, a buzzy new off-Broadway production and an exciting national tour. Plus, celebrate musical favorites Wicked, Schmigadoon! and Just In Time. Here's everything that's in store:

The Rocky Horror Show's newest creatures—Jake Shears, Kevin McHale, Valentina, George Salazar and Jimin Moon—meet the press over at the Frankenstein Place.

Wicked's resident witches, Keri René Fuller (Elphaba) and Emma Flynn (Glinda) sit down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks to the cast and creatives behind Slam Frank, the provocative off-Broadway musical opening October 4 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens chats with Buena Vista Social Club's Tony Award-winning choreographers, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, about what it means to bring the show to audiences across the country on tour.

Enjoy an exclusive performance of "Suddenly" from Schmigadoon!, featuring Isabelle McCalla and Ivan Hernandez.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook catches up with the house management team at Just In Time's Circle in the Square Theatre to learn how they make magic happen in the intimate space.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 30 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Wicked

from $97.28

Buena Vista Social Club

from $63.20

Just In Time

from $85.99

The Rocky Horror Show

from $62.54

Schmigadoon!

from $63.74

Slam Frank

from $66.73
View All (6)

Star Files

Valentina

Emma Flynn

Keri René Fuller

Ivan Hernandez

Isabelle McCalla

Kevin McHale

Jimin Moon

George Salazar

Jake Shears
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Fall Preview 2026: A Guide to Every New Show Opening This Season
  2. Are You Broadway’s Biggest Fan? Win Broadway Tickets and a Trip to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough and Austin Scott to Star in Broadway Revival of Damn Yankees
Back to Top