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Kyle Beltran, Florencia Lozano and More Join Off-Broadway’s The Grief Eater Near North Bender

Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of the Dylan Guerra play begins performances January 21, 2027

News
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 5, 2026
Kyle Beltran and Florencia Lozano
(Photos: By Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com and c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • The Grief Eater Near North Bender sets its complete off-Broadway cast
  • Kyle Beltran, Annie McNamara, Florencia Lozano and more lead the Roundabout production
  • Performances begin January 21, 2027 ahead of a February 11 opening

Casting is complete for Roundabout Theatre Company’s off-Broadway production of The Grief Eater Near North Bender by Dylan Guerra. Directed by Dustin Wills, the play will begin performances on January 21, 2027, and officially open on February 11 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. It will play for a limited engagement through March 21, 2027.

The ensemble cast will feature Kyle Beltran as Angler, Florencia Lozano as Tomlin, Annie McNamara as Maryanne, Marquis Kofi Rodriguez as Noland, Blake Russell as The Shepherd and Pete Simpson as Byron.

Beltran has appeared on Broadway in The Cherry Orchard and In the Heights. Lozano’s off-Broadway credits include Wet Brain, Building, All Of Me and Placebo. McNamara is a Tony nominee for Slave Play. Rodriguez made his Broadway debut in The Lion King and has gone on to appear in When They See Us and Modern Love. Russell’s Broadway credits include Take Me Out and Slave Play. Simpson made his Broadway debut in Is This a Room.

A creature stalks the woods near North Bender. It kills the person you love most, erasing them from your memory. A makeshift hunting party forms to track it down before it feeds again. The play follows a grieving ex, his fiercely loyal sister and a partner who can’t remember the man he loved, as they join forces in a local pub to bring this creature down and reclaim what they’ve lost. Silver bullets are forged. Old wounds reopen. And these unlikely comrades confront the fact that restoring what they lost might hurt more than losing it.

The creative team for The Grief Eater Near North Bender will be announced at a later date.

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