Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña makes his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club as Juan de Marcos on November 17. Maridueña will perform at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for a limited engagement through January 3, 2027.

Maridueña is best known for his leading role as Miguel Diaz in Netflix’s Cobra Kai. His additional screen credits include Parenthood, Twin Peaks: The Return, Blue Beetle, Practical Magic 2 and the forthcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. He was recently announced to be joining Netflix's One Piece alongside Cole Escola.

Buena Vista Social Club currently stars Gina Torres as Omara through November 29, with Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee and José "Candelita" Iglesias as the Narrator. Yankees legend Bernie Williams performs in the Buena Vista Social Club band through November 29.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

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