Odds and Ends: Little Dancer Sets West End Run Starring Tiler Peck, Glenn Close Joins Jesus Christ Superstar

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Hold Me Closer

The new musical Little Dancer, starring Emmy-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, will come to the West End this winter at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, the show will play a limited engagement from February 15 through March 27, 2027. Joining Peck are Julian Ovenden as Edgar Degas, Laura Pitt-Pulford as Adult Marie and Josefina Gabrielle as Martine. Inspired by the real-life story behind Edgar Degas’ iconic sculpture, Little Dancer features the Olivier and Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens on book and lyrics with music by Stephen Flaherty. The full creative team includes scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, lighting designer Ken Billington, costume designer William Ivey Long, sound designer Kai Harada and orchestrators Doug Besterman and Larry Hochman. Music supervision and dance arrangements are by Sam Davis. No need to dance around it—we’re excited for this one.

Glenn Close (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Glenn Close Superstar

Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony winner Glenn Close will play Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar for the final week of its extended West End run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Close will perform January 4–9, 2027, before the hit production launches a U.K. tour in February. Close is a Tony winner for The Real Thing, Death and the Maiden and Sunset Boulevard. Her screen credits include Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, 101 Dalmatians and Damages. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Tom Scutt.

Tiler Peck (Photo: Riker Brothers)

Cell Block Tutu

After making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago and extending her run, Reece Weaver will be joined by Tiler Peck for a post-show talkback on October 13. All audience members who have tickets to the 7:00 p.m. performance are invited to stay after the curtain for this event. Both Weaver and Peck have made their mark through dance, with Weaver as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and Peck as a principal dancer with New York City Ballet. Dance on over to the Ambassador Theatre for a talkback that is sure to be on pointe.

Cree-Silver Corley (Photo: Rebecca J. Michelson)

Tiny Dancer

Ten-year-old Cree-Silver Corley makes his Broadway debut in MJ as Little Michael beginning tonight, October 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre. He succeeds Jackson Robert Vann in the role. Corley's previous theater credits include playing Gavroche on the national tour of Les Misérables. On screen, he can be seen on Sesame Street. Jump if you’re excited!

Soon, Now

Upcoming A Few Good Men cast member Nick Blaemire's new off-Broadway musical Soon is currently in performances at St. Luke’s Theatre. Directed by Will Blum with music supervision by Wiley DeWeese and music direction by Andy Collopy, Soon runs through November 8. Featured in the cast are Ava Delaney as Charlie, Mylinda Hull as Adrienne, Mike Millan as Steven and Oliver Richman as Jonah. The indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world asks the question, “What do you do with the time you have left?” While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Make like the title and get there soon!