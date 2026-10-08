Chilina Kennedy and Max Monnig Join Broadway’s The Great Gatsby

Chilina Kennedy returns to the role of Myrtle Wilson and Max Monnig makes his Broadway debut as Tom Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on October 14. Kennedy will cover the role of Myrtle for current Broadway cast member Linedy Genao, who takes a leave of absence to appear in the New York City Center Encores! production of In the Heights. Genao returns to the Broadway Theatre on November 16. John Behlmann, who was previously announced to join the upcoming DOLLY: A True Original Musical, will play his final performance as Tom on October 11.

Kennedy's previous Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar and Paradise Square. She has been seen on screen in Sheriff Country and With Me. Monnig was previously seen off-Broadway in Glory of the World. His television credits include Law & Order: SVU and FBI.

The Great Gatsby currently stars China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan and Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, with Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Jordan Baker, John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs and Dominique Kelley choreographs the production.

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