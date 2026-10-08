Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez Report for Duty in Broadway’s A Few Good Men

You can’t handle this picture! The first Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama A Few Good Men begins previews tonight, October 8, ahead of opening night on October 29. A first look photo has been released of the star-studded cast—which includes Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez—in uniform. The Lincoln Center production, helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, plays the Vivian Beaumont Theater through January 10, 2027. We salute the cast and crew as they begin their run!

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