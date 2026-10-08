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Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez Report for Duty in Broadway’s A Few Good Men

The first Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama begins performances October 8 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater

Hot Shot
by Jonah de Forest • Oct 8, 2026
The cast of "A Few Good Men"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

What to Know

  • The first Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men begins previews October 8, ahead of an October 29 opening night
  • A first look photo shows Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth, Krysta Rodriguez and the cast in uniform for the Lincoln Center production
  • Directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, the courtroom drama will play on Broadway through January 10, 2027

You can’t handle this picture! The first Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama A Few Good Men begins previews tonight, October 8, ahead of opening night on October 29. A first look photo has been released of the star-studded cast—which includes Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez—in uniform. The Lincoln Center production, helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, plays the Vivian Beaumont Theater through January 10, 2027. We salute the cast and crew as they begin their run!

Get tickets to A Few Good Men!

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