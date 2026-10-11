Tamsen Fadal and Paul Wontorek Win 2026 New York Emmy Awards for The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, won two 2026 New York Emmy Awards at the Creative Arts Ceremony on October 10.

The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal was honored in the Program Host/Moderator category, bringing her total overall Emmy wins to 14. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek won for his work as a Program Correspondent on The Broadway Show, his first win in the category and third Emmy to date.

The New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored The Broadway Show with five 2026 New York Emmy Award nominations. In addition to the two victories, the episode "The Tonys' First-Timers Club" was nominated in the category Magazine Program: Single Program, the segment “In the Footsteps of Bobby Darin” was nominated in the Interview/Discussion: Short-Form Content category and the program as a whole was nominated for Talk Program: Long-Form Content.

The team behind the show includes Zack R. Smith (Director), Ryan Windess (Director of Photography), Wontorek (Producer/Correspondent), Beth Stevens (Supervising Producer/Correspondent), Caitlin Moynihan (Senior Producer), Lindsey Sullivan (Senior Producer), Charlie Cooper (Correspondent), Perry Sook (Correspondent), Eddie Lebron (Camera) and Nick Shakra (Camera).

The Broadway Show features Fadal, John Gore, Rich Jaffe, Lauren Reid and Bob Bucci as Executive Producers. The series is co-produced by Broadway.com’s parent company, the John Gore Organization.