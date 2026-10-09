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Paranormal Activity Scares Up an Eight-Week Extension on Broadway

The horror play based on the hit film franchise will continue haunting the August Wilson Theatre through February 2027

News
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 9, 2026
Cher Álvarez as Lou in "Paranormal Activity"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Paranormal Activity extends its Broadway run through February 28, 2027 at the August Wilson Theatre
  • Based on the hit horror film franchise, the supernatural thriller follows a couple haunted by their past
  • Cher Álvarez and Travis A. Knight star in the play, written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett

Paranormal Activity will continue to haunt Broadway's August Wilson Theatre for eight additional weeks. Originally set to run through January 3, the horror play has extended through February 28, 2027.

A new story based on the film franchise of the same name, the play follows James and Lou, a couple who relocate from Chicago to London in hopes of escaping their past. They soon discover that “places aren’t haunted, people are.”

Paranormal Activity stars Cher Álvarez as Lou and Travis A. Knight as James, with Shannon Cochran as Carolanne and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave.

Written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, Paranormal Activity features scenic and costume design by Fly Davis, illusion design by Chris Fisher, lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Gareth Fry and video and projection design by Luke Halls.

Get tickets to Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway!

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Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway

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Cher Álvarez

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