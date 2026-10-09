Dolly Parton’s DOLLY: A True Original Musical Announces Complete Broadway Cast

The full Broadway cast for DOLLY: A True Original Musical is set. The musical inspired by the late Dolly Parton’s life begins performances at the St. James Theatre on December 7, with opening night taking place on what would have been Parton’s 81st birthday: January 19, 2027.

Joining the previously announced principal cast is Crystal Kellogg as Judy Ogle, Parton’s best friend since the third grade. Kellogg’s previous Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and School of Rock. She joins DOLLY after starring as Anne Hathaway in the national tour of & Juliet. Her additional national tour credits include Finding Neverland, Kinky Boots and The Pajama Game. Crystal has also been seen at Radio City Music Hall as a vocalist for the Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. She has appeared on television and film in Person of Interest and The Looming Tower.

Rounding out the company are Piper Allen, Bill Army, Josh Canfield, Lincoln Cohen, Ryan Demoville, Haley Fish, Sarah Hunt, Erin Kei, Evan Kinnane, Ryland J. Mar, Jenny Mollet, James Moye, Julian Ramos, Larkin Reilly, Maddie Robert, Alex Ross and Quinn VanAntwerp. Sarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin and Rixey Terry will serve as production swings.

DOLLY: A True Original Musical features Parton's iconic hits as well as new songs she wrote especially for the musical, with a book by Parton and Emmy winner Maria S. Schlatter. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs with choreography by Mandy Moore.

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