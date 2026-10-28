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Watch Hadestown's Amber Iman Bring the Underworld Heat With 'Our Lady of the Underground'

The Tony nominee brings Persephone’s showstopper to the Broadway.com studio

Club Broadway.com
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 28, 2026
Ilusha Tsinadze, Amber Iman and Cody Owen Stine
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Amber Iman stars as Persephone in Broadway’s Hadestown
  • The Tony nominee performs “Our Lady of the Underground” with the Hadestown band
  • Watch Iman bring Persephone’s anthem to the Broadway.com studio

Amber Iman is currently starring as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. The Lempicka Tony nominee stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform “Our Lady of the Underground.” She's accompanied by Hadestown's Ilusha Tsinadze on guitar and Cody Owen Stine on keys.

The number opens the second act, introducing the audience to Persephone’s hellish side. The character may be miserable in her subsurface speakeasy, but her blues keeps up spirits—though not the type of spirits Persephone tends to imbibe regularly. Dying to hear more? Head to the Walter Kerr Theatre, where Iman is giving audiences "a little pick-me-up" eight shows a week.

She can give you what it is you crave. Watch the video below!


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