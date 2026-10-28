Watch Hadestown's Amber Iman Bring the Underworld Heat With 'Our Lady of the Underground'

Amber Iman is currently starring as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. The Lempicka Tony nominee stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform “Our Lady of the Underground.” She's accompanied by Hadestown's Ilusha Tsinadze on guitar and Cody Owen Stine on keys.

The number opens the second act, introducing the audience to Persephone’s hellish side. The character may be miserable in her subsurface speakeasy, but her blues keeps up spirits—though not the type of spirits Persephone tends to imbibe regularly. Dying to hear more? Head to the Walter Kerr Theatre, where Iman is giving audiences "a little pick-me-up" eight shows a week.

She can give you what it is you crave. Watch the video below!



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