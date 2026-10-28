 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Inter Alia Sets Full Broadway Cast Joining Rosamund Pike

The Suzie Miller play begins previews November 10 at the Music Box Theatre

News
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 28, 2026
Rosamund Pike in "Inter Alia"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

What to Know

  • Rosamund Pike to star in Inter Alia on Broadway
  • Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden co-star in Suzie Miller’s legal drama
  • Performances begin November 10 ahead of a December 1 opening at the Music Box Theatre

Casting is complete for Suzie Miller’s play Inter Alia, starring the previously announced Rosamund Pike and directed by Justin Martin. It will begin preview performances on November 10 at the Music Box Theatre and officially open on December 1.

Joining Pike, who plays Jessica Parks, are Jamie Glover as Michael Wheatley and Cormac McAlinden as Harry Wheatley. The ensemble features Reece Boyle, Charlemagne Fadner, Olive Ross-Kline, Ever Brave Savage, Greta Schafer and Corinne Sweeney. Suzy Jane Hunt, Christian Conn and Alex Serino serve as standbys.

Inter Alia, Latin for “among other things,” follows Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. Examining the balance of motherhood, modern masculinity, career and family, the legal drama will play on Broadway for a limited engagement through February 21, 2027.

Get tickets to Inter Alia!

Related Shows

Inter Alia

from $74.92

Star Files

Jamie Glover

Cormac McAlinden

Rosamund Pike

Alex Serino
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Billy Crystal’s 860 Extends on Broadway
  2. A Flying House and a Shifting World: Inside the Set of The Lost Boys on Broadway With Dane Laffrey
  3. A Kidman Carol Completes Off-Broadway Cast With Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula
Back to Top