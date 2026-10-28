Inter Alia Sets Full Broadway Cast Joining Rosamund Pike

Casting is complete for Suzie Miller’s play Inter Alia, starring the previously announced Rosamund Pike and directed by Justin Martin. It will begin preview performances on November 10 at the Music Box Theatre and officially open on December 1.

Joining Pike, who plays Jessica Parks, are Jamie Glover as Michael Wheatley and Cormac McAlinden as Harry Wheatley. The ensemble features Reece Boyle, Charlemagne Fadner, Olive Ross-Kline, Ever Brave Savage, Greta Schafer and Corinne Sweeney. Suzy Jane Hunt, Christian Conn and Alex Serino serve as standbys.

Inter Alia, Latin for “among other things,” follows Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. Examining the balance of motherhood, modern masculinity, career and family, the legal drama will play on Broadway for a limited engagement through February 21, 2027.

Get tickets to Inter Alia!