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First Look: Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ledisi in Broadway’s Wanted

See photos of the new musical about twin sisters turned outlaws, opening November 8 at the James Earl Jones Theatre

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 29, 2026
Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi and Liisi LaFontaine in "Wanted"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

What to Know

  • Get a first look at Broadway’s Wanted, starring Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ledisi
  • The new musical follows twin sisters who become outlaws in 1893 Texas to save their mother and protect their family’s legacy
  • Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, Wanted is now in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre and opens November 8

Here’s a first look at Wanted, now in previews at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, with a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum, the new musical follows Mary and Martha Clarke, twin sisters who become outlaws in 1893 Texas. Black women passing as white, the sisters take desperate measures to save their mother and protect their family’s legacy. Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine star alongside Ledisi, Luke James, Bradley Jaden, Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka. Opening night is set for November 8. See the photos and full gallery below!

Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clark and Bradley Jaden as Jesse in Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clark and Luke James as Elijah in Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Aurelia Williams as Sissy and Awa Sal Secka as Flo in Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
The Kinfolk of Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
The cast of Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
View the Full Gallery Here


Get tickets to Wanted!

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