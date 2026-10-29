First Look: Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ledisi in Broadway’s Wanted

Here’s a first look at Wanted, now in previews at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, with a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum, the new musical follows Mary and Martha Clarke, twin sisters who become outlaws in 1893 Texas. Black women passing as white, the sisters take desperate measures to save their mother and protect their family’s legacy. Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine star alongside Ledisi, Luke James, Bradley Jaden, Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka. Opening night is set for November 8. See the photos and full gallery below!

Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clark and Bradley Jaden as Jesse in Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clark and Luke James as Elijah in Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Aurelia Williams as Sissy and Awa Sal Secka as Flo in Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The Kinfolk of Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The cast of Wanted (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)



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