First Look Photos: Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth Face Off in Broadway's A Few Good Men

You can handle this first look! Ahead of opening night on October 29, take a peek at A Few Good Men at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater. Written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, Lincoln Center Theater’s revival follows a young military lawyer whose defense of two Marines accused of murder leads him to uncover a cover-up within the chain of command. Tom Blyth, Emmy winner Bradley Whitford and Krysta Rodriguez star in the production, which plays a limited engagement through January 10, 2027. See the photos and full gallery below!

Tom Blyth as Lt. Daniel Kaffee in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Bradley Whitford as Col. Nathan R. Jessep in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Krysta Rodriguez as Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Brendan Behm and Michael Oberholtzer in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Collin Kelly-Sordelet as Pfc. Louden Downey and Lavel Schley as Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)



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