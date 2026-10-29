 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

First Look Photos: Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth Face Off in Broadway's A Few Good Men

Krysta Rodriguez also stars in Michael Arden’s revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama at Lincoln Center Theater

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 29, 2026
Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth in "A Few Good Men"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

What to Know

  • A Few Good Men opens October 29 at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater
  • Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez lead Aaron Sorkin’s military courtroom drama
  • See first-look production photos from Michael Arden’s revival, running through January 10, 2027

You can handle this first look! Ahead of opening night on October 29, take a peek at A Few Good Men at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater. Written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, Lincoln Center Theater’s revival follows a young military lawyer whose defense of two Marines accused of murder leads him to uncover a cover-up within the chain of command. Tom Blyth, Emmy winner Bradley Whitford and Krysta Rodriguez star in the production, which plays a limited engagement through January 10, 2027. See the photos and full gallery below!

Tom Blyth as Lt. Daniel Kaffee in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Bradley Whitford as Col. Nathan R. Jessep in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Krysta Rodriguez as Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Brendan Behm and Michael Oberholtzer in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Collin Kelly-Sordelet as Pfc. Louden Downey and Lavel Schley as Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson in A Few Good Men (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
View the Full Gallery Here


Get tickets to A Few Good Men!

Related Shows

A Few Good Men

from $152.32

Star Files

Tom Blyth

Michael Braugher

Billy Eugene Jones

Michael Oberholtzer

Krysta Rodriguez

Thom Sesma

Bradley Whitford

John Zdrojeski
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Billy Crystal’s 860 Extends on Broadway
  2. A Flying House and a Shifting World: Inside the Set of The Lost Boys on Broadway With Dane Laffrey
  3. A Kidman Carol Completes Off-Broadway Cast With Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula
Back to Top