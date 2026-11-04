Odds and Ends: The Outsiders Cast Sets Benefit Concert; West Side Story Heads to the National Theatre

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Tulsa Six-Seven

For one night only, the company of Broadway’s Tony-winning musical, The Outsiders, is mixing things up. The score by Jamestown Revival will be reimagined in genre-bent and unexpected ways at this benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Produced and directed by original Broadway cast member Emma Pittman, the current Broadway cast will join her on November 11 at the Laurie Beechman Theater for show tunes with a twist. Time for a DJ in OK!

Marianne Elliott (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Something’s Coming

Next fall, the National Theatre will revive West Side Story. Co-directed by Tony winner Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, West Side Story will feature the classic book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Jerome Robbins' original choreography will be reproduced and adapted by Julio Monge, who served as the artistic collaborator and consultant on Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation of the musical. Joining Elliott, Cromwell and Monge on the creative team will be set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand, music director Nicholas Skilbeck, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan and intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon. Further creative team and cast members will be announced. The timeless tale of young lovers caught in the crossfire of rival gangs begins performances on November 5, 2027 at the Olivier Theatre and will run through February 12, 2028.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Phoebe from the Block

Fleabag favorite Phoebe Waller-Bridge has donated a flat in London to early-career writers from disadvantaged backgrounds, allowing them to focus on their craft without the stress of rent payment. With this purchase comes the beginning of Waller-Bridge’s Writers’ Block, an initiative tackling class barriers in theater. Joining Waller-Bridge in funding this project are Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne, Frost/Nixon writer Peter Morgan and James Graham, who penned Ink, Quiz and Punch. Sally Wainwright and Martin McDonagh are also contributing. Writers’ Block grew out of the Adopt a Playwright Award, founded in 2008 by Sofie Mason and Diana Jervis-Read to provide affordable accommodation for writers who need to be in London for meetings, rehearsals, performances and career opportunities.

Matt Willis as The Emcee in “Cabaret” (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Love Is Blind, Mein Herr

Love Is Blind: UK co-host Matt Willis will return to the London production of Cabaret as The Emcee for a limited 6 week run. He will begin performances on December 14, succeeding Skylar Astin in the role. Willis will star alongside Sarah Hyland as Sally Bowles, with the duo taking their final bow on January 23, 2027. “To get to step into what felt like a once in a lifetime role for a second time is beyond exciting,” said Willis in a statement. “I love this show so much and feel honored to be asked back.” With a show that preaches, “Anyone responsible for loveliness, large or small, is not a meeskite at all,” who better to star than a Love Is Blind host?

Jordan Donica as the Phantom and Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine in "Phantom of the Opera" (Photo: Johan Persson)

New and Familiar Phaces

The West End production of Phantom of the Opera will welcome new cast members to its company this fall. Starting on November 23, Kimberly Blake will join the production as Carlotta, Kate Graham as Madame Giry and Luke Kempner as Monsieur André. Ashley Gilmour will return as Raoul alongside the current company, who recently celebrated the show’s landmark 40th anniversary. Blake, Graham, Kempner and Gilmour join Jordan Donica as the Phantom, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, Matt Bateman as Piangi, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin and Millie Lyon as Meg. The musical will now run through October 2027, keeping that glorious "Music of the Night" in everyone's hearts and minds.