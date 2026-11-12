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SIX: The Musical Adds Final Broadway Performance on January 3, 2027

The queens will take their final Broadway bow January 3, 2027 after 2,179 performances

News
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 12, 2026
The Broadway cast of "SIX: The Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • SIX: The Musical adds a 7:00 p.m. Broadway performance on January 3, 2027
  • The added evening show will become the musical’s final performance at the Lena Horne Theatre
  • SIX will close its Broadway run after 2,179 performances

SIX: The Musical has added an additional Broadway performace on January 3, 2027. Following their previously announced final matinee, the histo-remixed tale of the wives of Henry VIII will add an evening show at 7:00 p.m., concluding its Broadway run with 2,179 performances at the Lena Horne Theatre.
 
The Broadway cast of SIX features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon now through November 22 with Khaila Wilcoxon re-joining the company as Catherine of Aragon from November 23 through the show's closing, Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Grammy winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr. 
 
From Tudor queens to pop icons, SIX shows the wives of Henry VIII taking the microphone to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power.
 
Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

Get tickets to SIX: The Musical!

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