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Tickets Now on Sale for Lost Lear on Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain

Corey Stoll and Michael Urie join Chastain in Dan Colley’s play, beginning March 29, 2027 at the Booth Theatre

Now On Sale
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 12, 2026
Jessica Chastain
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Broadway’s Lost Lear, starring Jessica Chastain, Corey Stoll and Michael Urie
  • Performances begin March 29, 2027 at the Booth Theatre, with an April 23 opening
  • Written and directed by Dan Colley, the play stars Chastain as a former actress with dementia who believes she’s rehearsing King Lear

Tickets are now on sale for Dan Colley's play Lost Lear, starring Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Jessica Chastain. Broadway performances begin March 29, 2027 at the Booth Theatre, with opening night set for April 23. The production will run for a 16-week limited engagement under the direction of Colley.

Chastain stars as Joy, a woman with dementia. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner will be joined by Golden Globe and Tony nominee Corey Stoll as Conor, Joy's estranged son, and two-time Emmy nominee Michael Urie as Liam, a staff member at Joy’s nursing home. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

As her grip on the present slips, Joy, a former actress, is certain she’s back in rehearsal for King Lear. At her care home, her nurse takes his cues from her, stepping into whatever role she needs him to play. When her estranged son Conor comes to visit, he’s ready to tell his mother what he’s spent years leaving unsaid. But if he wants her to hear him, he’ll have to step into the scene.

Lost Lear features production design by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, lighting design by five-time Tony Award nominee Heather Gilbert, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, projection design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim and Yana Biryukova and original music by Daniel McAuley.

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Lost Lear

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Jessica Chastain

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