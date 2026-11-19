How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor and 2 Broke Girls breakout Beth Behrs will join the Broadway cast of the Tony-winning musical Schmigadoon! as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble. They step into the roles for six weeks only, from January 19, 2027 through February 28. Original cast members Alex Brightman and Tony nominee Sara Chase will play their final performances on January 17.

Radnor is best known for How I Met Your Mother. He previously appeared on Broadway in The Graduate and Disgraced. Radnor received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for The Ally off-Broadway. His additional television credits include Hunters, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Rise and Mercy Street. Radnor starred in the films Three Birthdays, All Happy Families, Social Animals and Afternoon Delight. He wrote and directed the film Liberal Arts and made his directorial debut with Happythankyoumoreplease.

Behrs makes her Broadway debut in Schmigadoon!. She rose to prominence on the CBS comedy 2 Broke Girls, which ran for six seasons. She later joined CBS' The Neighborhood. Her film credits include Hello, My Name Is Doris and Monsters University. Behrs made her New York stage debut in 2016 in MCC Theater’s world premiere of Halley Feiffer’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York City, directed by Trip Cullman.

Schmigadoon! currently stars Brightman as Josh Skinner and Chase as Melissa Gimble, with Jennifer Simard as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend. Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace plays Doc through November 22, with Ivan Hernandez returning to the role on November 24. As previously announced, four-time Emmy winner Michelle Visage will join the company as Mildred Layton on December 4.

Based on the award-winning Apple Original series, Schmigadoon! is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli with a book and score by Cinco Paul. It follows New York doctors Josh and Melissa as they set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat in an effort to revitalize their relationship. After getting lost on the trail, they find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. The show won four 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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