Broadway is in the mix for music’s biggest night. Five cast albums received nominations for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards, as announced on November 16: Chess The Musical, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The full nominations are as follows:
Chess The Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham and Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson and Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)
The Lost Boys
Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak and Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann and Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Ragtime
Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross and Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven and Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)
Schmigadoon!
Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer and lyricist (Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company)
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson and Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will air live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu on February 7, 2027.