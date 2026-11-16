Ali Louis Bourzgui in "The Lost Boys," Ana Gasteyer in "Schmigadoon!" and Joshua Henry in "Ragtime" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Broadway is in the mix for music’s biggest night. Five cast albums received nominations for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards, as announced on November 16: Chess The Musical, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The full nominations are as follows:

Chess The Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham and Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson and Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

The Lost Boys

Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak and Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann and Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Ragtime

Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross and Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven and Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

Schmigadoon!

Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer and lyricist (Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson and Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will air live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu on February 7, 2027.