Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in the West End's "All My Sons" (Photo: Jan Versweyvel)

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, starring two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston and Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Broadway performances begin March 30, 2027 at the August Wilson Theatre, with opening night set for April 13. The production will run for a 13-week limited engagement, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove.

Cranston will star as Joe Keller with Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Respected, self-made businessman Joe prides himself on providing for his wife and their two sons. While wartime delivers profits for the family, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Peacetime brings little peace of mind as Joe’s true involvement in the activity begins to surface, and he is suddenly confronted by the consequences of his actions. Arthur Miller skewers the dishonest promise of the American Dream in this disturbingly prescient play.

All My Sons will feature scenic design and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys and sound design by Tom Gibbons.

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