The Fantasticks has finally made it to Broadway, bringing the beloved romantic comedy to a new generation of audiences. This version offers a slight twist on the material: young lovers Matt and Luisa have become Matt and Lewis, with their fathers refashioned as a pair of meddling mothers. On opening night, Broadway.com caught up with the cast and director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli—the Tony-winning showman behind Schmigadoon! and Death Becomes Her—to talk about the show’s enduring appeal and universal themes.

“I'm still pinching myself. This was never a show or a role I ever thought was possible for me,” says Nathan Levy, who plays Lewis. “[The Fantasticks is] in the DNA of New York musical theater, so it only makes sense that this is how we're bringing it to Broadway. I'm just the luckiest guy.”

Referring to the revisions Tom Jones made to the show's libretto, Gattelli says, “I think it's such a testament to great writing, the fact that you could just change a couple pronouns, but basically everything is the same and it still works. It speaks to their creativity and their storytelling and their heart. The show has so much heart.”

“The beauty of this show is its charm and its legacy,” says Ahmad Simmons, who plays The Mute. “You'll see a story that's so universal, tale as old as time, that spark of love and laughter—and I don't think there's anything like it on Broadway. We need that simplicity and that light and joy.”

Zane Phillips, who makes his Broadway debut as the dashing narrator El Gallo, gets philosophical when reflecting on The Fantasticks’ themes. “I think the prevailing feeling that I want to convey to people is a sense of peace about pain,” he says. “Sometimes life is hard, but also that love that we feel for each other and for our families and for our partners, that is something that is just as strong as the pain that we feel. They're not two sides of different coins, they're the same coin. To live is to experience pain and to love is to experience pain, and ultimately, it's worth it.”

Watch the video below to hear more from stars Maxim Chlumecky, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Kevin Del Aguila.

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