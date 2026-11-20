Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston in "Much Ado About Nothing" (Photo: Andy Henderson)

Here’s a first look at Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway, which opened November 19 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Director Jamie Lloyd's revival of Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy stars Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice, sharp-tongued rivals whose friends scheme to turn their war of words into a love match. Rounding out the cast are Mara Huf, Mika Onyx Johnson, Gerald Kyd, Forbes Masson, Phillip Olagoke, Mason Alexander Park, James Phoon and Tim Steed. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Tom Hiddleston as Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing (Photo: Andy Henderson)

Hayley Atwell as Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing (Photo: Andy Henderson)

Mason Alexander Park as Margaret in Much Ado About Nothing (Photo: Andy Henderson)

Mara Huf as Hero and James Phoon as Claudio in Much Ado About Nothing (Photo: Andy Henderson)

The Broadway cast of Much Ado About Nothing (Photo: Andy Henderson)



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