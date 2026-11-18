Glorious news! Tickets are now on sale for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Pulitzer Prize-finalist play Gloria. Previews begin March 17, 2027 ahead of opening night on April 5 at the Helen Hayes Theater. Gloria marks the second production in Second Stage's 2026–2027 Broadway season, following Christopher Gattelli’s staging of The Fantasticks. Second Stage Theater’s artistic director, Evan Cabnet, directs.

Gloria follows a group of low-level employees in the cutthroat offices of a prestigious New York City magazine, frantically trying to claw their way up the corporate ladder. Ruthless and driven, they’re willing to do almost anything to get ahead—even as their once-glamorous industry collapses around them.

Jacobs-Jenkins is a Tony winner for his plays Appropriate and Purpose, the latter of which earned him the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The cast and complete creative team for Gloria will be announced at a later date.

Get tickets to Gloria!