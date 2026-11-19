Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Megan Hilty, Andrew Rannells and Tituss Burgess (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Just in time for the holidays, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play has arrived on Broadway. The festive production stars Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. On opening night, the cast stepped out in their winter finery. Also in attendance were Alex Newell, Annaleigh Ashford, Luann de Lesseps, Derek Klena and Constantine Rousouli, among other vistors to Bedford Falls. Ring in the season by checking out the photos and full gallery below!

Grammy winner Andrew Rannells celebrates opening night as George Bailey, the bighearted Bedford Falls resident at the center of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Two-time Tony nominee Megan Hilty brings Mary Bailey’s warmth to Broadway in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, opening at the Broadhurst Theatre. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

From page to stage to Broadway! Playwright Joe Landry marks the Broadway premiere of his adaptation, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, three decades after its Connecticut debut. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks and wife Jill Rose celebrate turning Broadway into a 1940s radio studio with his production of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Feelin’ wonderful! Luann de Lesseps cheers on her fellow Housewife Lisa Rinna at the Broadway opening of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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