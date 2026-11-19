Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Megan Hilty, Andrew Rannells and Tituss Burgess
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Just in time for the holidays, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play has arrived on Broadway. The festive production stars Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. On opening night, the cast stepped out in their winter finery. Also in attendance were Alex Newell, Annaleigh Ashford, Luann de Lesseps, Derek Klena and Constantine Rousouli, among other vistors to Bedford Falls. Ring in the season by checking out the photos and full gallery below!
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