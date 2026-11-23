Russell Hornsby in "Seven Guitars" (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

August Wilson’s Seven Guitars is striking a chord off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, where it officially opens November 23. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony for his performance in the play’s Broadway premiere, the revival stars Russell Hornsby as Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a blues musician chasing love and a fresh start in 1940s Pittsburgh. Joining him are Chanté Adams, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Potts, Roslyn Ruff, John Douglas Thompson and Daniel J. Watts. The limited engagement runs through January 17, 2027. Get a first look at the company in the newly released production photos and full gallery below!

Daniel J. Watts as Canewell, Michael Potts as Red Carter and Russell Hornsby as Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton in Seven Guitars (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera and the company of Seven Guitars (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Roslyn Ruff as Louise in Seven Guitars (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

John Douglas Thompson as Hedley in Seven Guitars (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Chanté Adams as Ruby, Russell Hornsby as Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton and John Douglas Thompson as Hedley in Seven Guitars (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)



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