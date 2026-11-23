August Wilson’s Seven Guitars is striking a chord off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, where it officially opens November 23. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony for his performance in the play’s Broadway premiere, the revival stars Russell Hornsby as Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a blues musician chasing love and a fresh start in 1940s Pittsburgh. Joining him are Chanté Adams, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Potts, Roslyn Ruff, John Douglas Thompson and Daniel J. Watts. The limited engagement runs through January 17, 2027. Get a first look at the company in the newly released production photos and full gallery below!
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