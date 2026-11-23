The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be… 30! The Broadway revival of Chicago celebrated its 30th anniversary with a gala benefit featuring original cast members and some of the show's famous alums who have kept its world of fame, fortune and all that jazz spinning across generations. Broadway.com caught up with the musical’s former and current stars and composer John Kander to talk about its enduring appeal.

See more from Chicago's 30th anniversary celebration in the video below!

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