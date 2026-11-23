Lincoln Center Theater's revival of August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, is extending by one week at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The play, which opens on November 23, will now run through January 17, 2027 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The production was originally set to run through January 10.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson’s haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred.

Seven Guitars features Chanté Adams as Ruby, Daniel J. Watts as Canewell, Russell Hornsby as Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton, Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera, Michael Potts as Red Carter, Roslyn Ruff as Louise and John Douglas Thompson as Hedley.

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