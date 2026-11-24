The party has just begun! Jamie Lloyd’s confetti-coated take on Much Ado About Nothing is currently running at the Winter Garden Theatre, reimagining Shakespeare’s romantic comedy as a raucous night out. Marvel megawatts Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell go toe-to-toe as Benedict and Beatrice, respectively. Broadway.com caught up with the stars of the production on opening night, who dished on bringing the Bard to Broadway.

“When I was last on Broadway in 2019, Jamie Lloyd took me aside and said, ‘What are we doing next?’ I thought he was joking, and I said, 'Much Ado,'" recalls Hiddleston, referring to his Tony-nominated turn in the Lloyd-helmed revival of Betrayal. “Here we are, seven years later, outside one of the most extraordinary theaters in New York City, in the most extraordinary community of Broadway. I have wanted to play this part in this play for 30 years and I mean it sincerely, this is a dream come true.”

“I'm always amazed at how psychologically astute these characters are for modern-day sensibility,” says Atwell. “[It’s] remarkable to me how modern these ideas are.”

Mason Alexander Park, who plays Margaret, says that performing in Much Ado is “like doing a sweet little rock concert about love every single night. People are up and dancing on their feet and having a great time.”

Watch the video below to hear more from Lloyd and cast members Mara Huf, James Phoon and Gerald Kyd.



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