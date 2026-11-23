Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Pasek & Paul & Miranda & Bareilles

The vocalists are set for Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s edition of Lincoln Center Theater’s The Composer Series. Antonio Cipriano, Kyle Freeman, Aisha Jackson, Jordan Tyson, Galileo's Joy Woods and Evita star Rachel Zegler will all perform. Pasek and Paul handpicked a group of up-and-coming composers for the event, which include Barlow & Bear, Marie Dresselhuis, Joriah Kwamé, Oliver Richman and Jaheem King Toombs whose work will be showcased at 8:00 p.m. on November 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The other previously announced curators of the series include Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles, with Miranda’s event taking place on December 14 and Bareilles' on June 21, 2027. His picks include composers César Alvarez, Fouad Dakwar, Alison Dineen and Freestyle Love Supreme's Aneesa Folds. Bareilles' will be announced later.

Ella Stiller

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Rope-a-Dope

Brent Comer and Ella Stiller will join Rope off-Broadway. The thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock was adapted by Gordon Greenberg. It's based on Patrick Hamilton’s play, which was inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Beginning December 8, Comer and Stiller will appear as Richard Raglan and Leila, succeeding Graham Phillips and Elizabeth Gillies. Rope runs through December 20 at the Theater at St. Clement's, directed by Scott Elliott.

LaChanze

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

B-Thank-U

Black Theatre United's president and co-founder LaChanze is stepping down, concluding four years of leadership at the organization. The Tony winner's work at BTU included evolving its empowering programs and launching a Design Expo earlier this year to bring together leading theater designers alongside emerging artists. Her successor will be announced at a later date.

Leslie Odom Jr.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Remembering Rent

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. will host Rent: The Show That Changed My Life at New York Theatre Workshop, a special one-night-only celebration. The benefit will take place on January 25, 2027 and feature songs from Jonathan Larson's Rent and musicals inspired by it. Odom Jr. will be joined by Bryson Battle, The Lost Boys Tony winner Ali Louis Bourzgui, Florencia Cuenca, Merle Dandridge, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kristolyn Lloyd, Nicolette Robinson and Britton Smith. The evening will also feature reflections from original Rent director Michael Greif and special appearances by members of the original NYTW cast.

P.S.

HBO’s The Gilded Age, the TV show bursting with Broadway stars in virtually every role, has been renewed for a fifth season. The historical drama series created by Julian Fellowes will return with more "Train Daddy," "Clock Twink" and the all-knowing Mrs. Fish much to every Broadway fan's delight.