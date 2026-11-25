Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Olivi-YAY!

The 2027 Olivier Awards will introduce two new competitive categories, Outstanding Technical Contribution and Outstanding Creative Contribution, recognizing disciplines including stage management, illusion direction, casting and puppetry design. The new honors will be presented at the Olivier Awards with Cunard Tea Party alongside the dance and opera contribution awards, the Outstanding Musical Contribution Award and the Outstanding Contribution to London Theatre Award. The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 11, 2027 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tonya Pinkins

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Oh My Days!

Tony winners Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins will star as Older Noah and Older Allie in the U.K. premiere of The Notebook, beginning previews March 10, 2027 and opening April 13 at the West End's newly named Judi Dench Theatre (a.k.a. the Shaftesbury). Based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, which inspired the film, the musical features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. Michael Greif and Schele Williams direct with choreography by Katie Spelman.​​

Campbell Scott

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Faydra’s Mates

April Matthis and Campbell Scott will join Oscar winner Julianne Moore in Manhattan Theatre Club’s previously announced production of Faydra by Sarah Ruhl, playing Oenone and Theseus, respectively. Directed by Les Waters, the modern take on the Greek myth follows a woman consumed by desire for her soon-to-be stepson. Performances begin February 2, 2027 at New York City Center Stage I with opening night set for February 25.

Arty Froushan in “American Psycho”

(Photo: Marc Brenner)

West End Psycho

Rupert Goold’s Almeida Theatre production of American Psycho is heading to The Arts at Marble Arch for a 10-week limited engagement beginning March 22, 2027 through May 30. Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel about murderous investment banker Patrick Bateman, the musical features a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik. Es Devlin will adapt her original set design for the venue, with casting to be announced.

Nikita Kuzmin, Hannah Lowther, George Crawford and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

(Photo: Matt Crockett)

Delta New Casting

Omigod, you guys! Strictly Come Dancing favorite Nikita Kuzmin and Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will join Amber Davies in the previously announced Legally Blonde at the London Coliseum, playing Nikos and Kyle, respectively. Hannah Lowther and George Crawford join as Margot/alternate Elle Woods and Emmett, reprising their roles from the production's U.K. tour. Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Leah Hill, the musical bends and snaps in the West End from March 22, 2027 through May 22.