Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Win Our Hearts in New Recording-Studio Video
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 26, 2017
Derek Klena & Christy Altomare
Anastasia first appeared on Broadway in March to the delight of theatergoers. The story that follows a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past made a beautiful and seamless transition from the screen to the stage. The show has just released an in a new recording-studio video, featuring the musical's dazzling stars, former Broadway.com vlogger Christy Altomare and Derek Klena singing Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's moving number "In a Crowd of Thousands," and now we're even more over the moon for the show. Watch the talented pair below and make your way to the Broadhurst Theatre soon to see their thrilling performances in person.

Anastasia

