Amy Schumer, Jason Mraz, The Lion King & More November Save the Date Picks We’re Thankful For

The fall season is in full swing, and November's Save the Date picks will have us at the theater all month long! With epic replacement casting we simply have to catch, brand-new Broadway show openings and more, get ready for the Broadway.com staff's two cents on which audiences you'll want to be in this month.
November 3 - Jason Mraz Begins in Waitress
It cannot wait—he's yours, Broadway! Two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz steps into his singer-songwriter BFF Sara Bareilles' Waitress as the dreamy Dr. Pomatter. Fans may recall he lent his vocals to the role on Bareilles' What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. Mraz makes his Great White Way debut in the charming production alongside leading lady and former vlogger Betsy Wolfe.
Content Producer Matt Rodin
“There are not enough words in the English language to describe Jason Mraz's influence on me as a performer and a human being. I'll be there his first night in a puddle of happy tears.”
November 9 - The Band’s Visit Opens
After completing a sold-out run at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, Itamar Moses and David Yazbek’s The Band’s Visit is making its Broadway premiere at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Starring three-time Tony nominee and Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, the musical follows an Egyptian police band stuck for one night in a remote village in the middle of the desert.
Managing Editor Beth Stevens
"I'm eager to revisit The Band's Visit, David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' mesmerizing musical in which 'nothing happens' and yet everyone is transformed."
November 13 - The Lion King’s 20th Anniversary on Broadway
Broadway’s king of the jungle celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. Upon its bow back in 1997, The Lion King nabbed Tony Awards for Julie Taymor’s direction and costume design, Donald Holder’s lighting design, Garth Fagan’s choreography, Richard Hudson’s scenic design and (unsurprisingly), the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Disney juggernaut still roars proudly eight times a week at the Minskoff Theatre.
Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip
“Seeing The Lion King on Broadway is a conversation starter for so many people. It’s amazing that the show is celebrating 30 years and manages to remain so fresh, epic and magical. Happy birthday, The Lion King!”
November 16 - Brigadoon Starts at City Center
What a way to celebrate Brigadoon’s 70th anniversary since it opened on Broadway! Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic musical bows at City Center with a cast that boasts Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Wilson, Stephanie J. Block, Robert Fairchild, Aasif Mandvi and more. The production begins with a gala evening on November 15 and runs an additional six performances that will be held November 16 through 19.
News Editor Andy Lefkowitz
“Brigadoon's original cast album is a favorite of mine. City Center's pitch-perfect cast, led by Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson (who is overdue for a stage musical return), will no doubt give this luminous score its due.”
November 21 - Noah Galvin Steps into Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt will wave goodbye to the tear-jerking musical on November 19. But save the tissues for your visit to see the touching show at the Music Box Theatre—the young talent has big plans in the works. Audiences can look forward to The Real O’Neals breakout star Noah Galvin tugging at their heartstrings. We already know he has an amazing voice—and can effortlessly rock rollerskates and '70s garb.
National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert
“The outsize talent Noah Galvin exhibited over 29 episodes of ABC’s The Real O’Neals blew me away. So, I’m thankful the challenging role of Evan Hansen, in the Tony-winning musical, is in fantastic and fabulous hands.”
November 22 - Jersey Boys Begins at New World Stages
We know big girls don’t cry, but we definitely did when this hit chronicling the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons shuttered on the Great White Way in January. The Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys arrives off-Broadway at New World Stages with Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito, Mark Edwards as Nick Massie and Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio. Oh what a night this will be!
Site Producer Joanne Villani
“Jersey Boys is one of my all-time favorite musicals, and I am so excited that it's back! I'm looking forward to revisiting the show, its amazing music and the fantastic story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”
November 29 - Meteor Shower Opens on Broadway
Tony nominee and comedy king Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower makes its Broadway premiere with comedy queen Amy Schumer in her Great White Way debut. Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos plays her husband; the two have another couple (played by Tony winner Laura Benanti and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) over for dinner. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall. Let the marvelous madness begin!
Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan
“Steve Martin, Amy Schumer, Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti, Jeremy Shamos—this is both the comedy play and the Sunday brunch guest list of my wildest dreams. ”
