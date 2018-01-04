The Show Must Go On! Broadway Continues Despite Snowfall

A major snowstorm might be covering New York City, but the weather isn't stopping New York theater from performing as usual. The snow may be filling up Manhattan streets, but all Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for January 4 will play on as scheduled.



Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on January 4 due to the weather. Shows offering no-cost exchanges are as follows:

Broadway:

Anastasia

The Band's Visit

A Bronx Tale

Chicago

The Children

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Farinelli and the King

Hello, Dolly!

Junk

Meteor Shower

Miss Saigon

The Phantom of the Opera

School of Rock

The Book of Mormon

Kinky Boots

Aladdin

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Latin History for Morons