The Show Must Go On! Broadway Continues Despite Snowfall

A major snowstorm might be covering New York City, but the weather isn't stopping New York theater from performing as usual. The snow may be filling up Manhattan streets, but all Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for January 4 will play on as scheduled.
Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on January 4 due to the weather. Shows offering no-cost exchanges are as follows:
Broadway:
Anastasia
The Band's Visit
A Bronx Tale
Chicago
The Children
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Farinelli and the King
Hello, Dolly!
Junk
Meteor Shower
Miss Saigon
The Phantom of the Opera
School of Rock
The Book of Mormon
Kinky Boots
Aladdin
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Latin History for Morons
Off-Broadway
Avenue Q
The Imbible
Jersey Boys
Puffs
Friends! The Musical Parody
The Marvelous Wonderettes
The Wolves (this show is accepting refunds as well as exchanges)
If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance on January 4, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY