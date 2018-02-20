Broadway BUZZ

Kirstin Maldonado & Jake Shears in "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Strap on Their Kinky Boots to See Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 20, 2018

Theatergoers have been thrilled to experience a pair of Broadway debuts at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre since Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado joined the cast of Kinky Boots. The duo has been stirring Broadway crowds in their turns as Charlie and Lauren in the Tony-winning musical, and this past week at the box office served as proof of their success. The fan-favorite show took in a gross of $858,691.30, a hearty boost from the prior week's box office take of $589,711.05. Audiences clearly couldn't pass up a holiday-week visit to one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, and we're certain these dynamic stars aren't to be missed.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 18:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,088,002.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,029,508.00)
3. Wicked ($1,818,771.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,790,798.46)
5. Aladdin ($1,504,445.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($534,473.90)
4. The Parisian Woman ($484,841.50)
3. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($419,780.60)
2. Escape to Margaritaville ($396,813.00)*
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($377,775.75)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
2. Hamilton (101.59%)
1. Come From Away (101.49%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.08%)
3. The Book of Mormon (100.31%)
5. The Lion King (100.31%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (80.67%)
4. Kinky Boots (79.75%)
3. SpongeBob SquarePants (79.05%)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong (78.18%)
1. The Parisian Woman (76.98%)

*Number based on two preview performances
Source: The Broadway League

