Kelli Barrett & More Complete the Cast of Broadway's Gettin' the Band Back Together
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 23, 2018
Kelli Barrett
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Casting is complete for the new musical comedy Gettin' the Band Back Together! Golden-voiced Broadway alum Kelli Barrett (Doctor Zhivago) is among the full cast slated to debut the tuner at the Belasco Theatre on July 19 with an opening night scheduled for August 13.

Barrett will take on the role of Dani, with fellow newly announced stars Garth Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone) as Ritchie, Manu Narayan (Bombay Dreams) as Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel, Becca Kötte in her Broadway debut as Tawney and Noa Solorio also making her first Broadway appearance as Billie. The ensemble will include Ryan Duncan, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson and Tad Wilson.

They join previously announced stars Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch Papadopolous, Jay Klaitz as Bart Vickers, Paul Whitty as Michael “Sully” Sullivan, Sawyer Nunes as Ricky “Bling” Goldstein, Brandon Williams as Tygen Billows, Tamika Lawrence as Roxanne Velasco and Marilu Henner as Sharon Papadopolous.

Gettin' the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed of being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang (the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool), and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind…proving it’s never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Directed by John Rando, Gettin' the Band Back Together features an original score by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and improv troupe The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The design team for Gettin' the Band Back Together includes sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Emily Rebholz and lighting by Ken Billington. Gettin' the Band Back Together first debuted in 2013 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse.

Gettin' the Band Back Together

The new musical that proves it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.
