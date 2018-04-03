Broadway BUZZ

American Idol Winner David Cook Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 3, 2018
David Cook in a promo shot for "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

David Cook straps on his boots on April 3 for a Broadway-debut run as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. The talented American Idol winner is slated to appear in the Tony-winning musical for a limited run through May 5. Cook replaces Jake Shears, who played his final performance as planned on April 1.

"I am so thrilled and honored that I am going to be part of this show and get to work with so many amazing people!" Cook said. "I love the collaborative aspect of theater, the idea of being part of a creative team and working it out in front of an audience each night. I can't wait to join this incredible cast in Kinky Boots including the very talented Wayne Brady and Kirstin Maldonado!"

Cook launched to stardom following his season 7 American Idol win. He broke several Billboard-chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100, going on to sell more than 1.5 million albums, including his certified-platinum eponymous album. Cook will release his brand-new EP Chromance on February 16. The release is teased by the first single, "Gimme Heartbreak," which is currently available via all digital platforms.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
