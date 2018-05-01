Broadway BUZZ

J. Harrison Ghee Sashays Back into Broadway's Kinky Boots
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 1, 2018
J. Harrison Ghee in "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Following an acclaimed stint in the world premiere musical The Sting, J. Harrison Ghee returns to the Tony-winning hit Kinky Boots on May 1. Ghee replaces Wayne Brady, who concluded his return engagement in the role on April 29.

Ghee joins a current Kinky Boots cast led by David Cook as Charlie Price, Kirstin Maldonado as Lauren and Caroline Bowman as Nicola. As previously announced, Carrie St. Louis will join the company as Lauren on May 4 while Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn will make his Broadway debut as Charlie Price on May 6.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

View Comments

