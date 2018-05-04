Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Inks of the 2017-2018 Broadway Season

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



The 2017-2018 Broadway season is officially in the books! This past week, we chatted with Smash alums Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr. after they revealed the 2018 Tony nominations, snapped photos at the glitzy Meet the Nominees junket and heard the fans vent it out in our Tony snub poll. (Remember—you can still nominate your faves in the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards through 11:59pm on Sunday, May 6.) We love looking back at this incredible season of theater, and what better way to do so than with resident artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson's colorful creations throughout the year? That's right—it's time to rank your favorite caricatures from this year's Broadway openings. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani selected her top 10 favorite sketches. Now it's your turn to celebrate Squigs!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!